Marvel Drops Jonathan Majors ‘He Who Remains’ Following Assault Conviction

4:02 PM – Monday, December 18, 2023

Actor Jonathan Majors, who is best known for his role as the new villain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has been convicted of assault and harassment.

On Monday, Majors was found guilty of assaulting and harassing his then-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, while inside of a car in New York City. As a result of his conviction, the Disney corporation has dropped Majors from all upcoming films in the Marvel universe.

This is a major setback for Marvel, as his character, Kang the Conqueror, was set to be the next major villain in the television and movie franchise. His character has been compared to actor Josh Brolin’s character “Thanos.”

Kang’s storyline was also set to head to another Avengers team-up movie. The last Avengers team-up movie, Endgame, grossed $2.799 billion worldwide at the box office.

It was the highest grossing film of all-time before it was surpassed by Avatar. Avatar, which was originally released in December 2009, took the throne back after it returned back to theatres in China in 2021.

Majors had already been featured as his character Kang, also known as ‘He Who Remains,’ in two Marvel projects. He is seen in the Disney Plus original series Loki and in the film Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

It is unclear if the studio will recast or rewrite the Kang character. Marvel representatives have yet to comment on the matter.

Majors is scheduled to be sentenced on February 6th, 2024. He faces up to one year behind bars.

