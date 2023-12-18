Convicted Sex Offender Recaptured After Escaping Texas Prison

Texas Department of Criminal Justice

OAN’s Taylor Tinsley

4:40 PM – Monday, December 18, 2023

A convicted sex offender has been recaptured after he managed to escape from a Texas prison.

On Monday, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice announced that 39-year-old Robert Yancy Jr. was captured roughly 30 miles from the prison he escaped from.

Yancy broke out of Clemens Unit in Brazoria County on Sunday. He was reportedly seen shortly afterwards traveling in a vehicle with his mother.

According to local reports, Yancy’s escape came shortly after his mother, Leonor Priestle, visited him at the prison on Sunday.

She was wearing a beanie and a black jacket and was somehow managed to give it to Yancy. Priestle also gave him a real ID that wasn’t his. Yancy showed it to a guard as he left and walked right out.

TDCJ. (L) Leonor Priestle (R) Her boyfriend

Priestle previously worked as a correctional officer for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. Investigators believe she may have had some inside information.

Yancy was captured after being recognized at a local park in Bay City.

Priestle and her boyfriend were also arrested in connection to the escape.

Yancy is serving a life sentence for continuous sexual abuse of a child. He will now face felony escape charges.

