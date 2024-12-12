Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta Donates $1M To Trump’s Inaugural Fund

Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks during Meta Connect event at Meta headquarters in Menlo Park, California on September 27, 2023. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP)

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

6:00 PM – Thursday, December 12, 2024

Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta, the parent company of Instagram and Facebook, has donated $1 million to President-elect Donald Trump’s inaugural committee.

The surprising move comes after the tech giant boss had dinner with Trump at his Mar-a-Lago residence back in November.

“He’s made clear that he wants to support the national renewal of America under President Trump’s leadership,” stated the incoming White House deputy chief of policy, Stephen Miller.

During the campaign cycle, Zuckerberg refused to publicly endorse Trump or his Democrat opponent, Kamala Harris. However, Zuckerberg did praise the GOP president-elect’s response to the July assassination attempt on his life.

Zuckerberg called Trump raising his fists in the air after being shot in the ear “one of the most badass things I’ve seen in my life.”

This is believed to be the first time that Meta has donated to an inaugural fund, as it did not make similar donations to President Joe Biden’s fund in 2020 or Trump’s 2016 inaugural fund.

