Elton John Calls Marijuana Legalization One Of The ‘Greatest Mistakes Of All Time’

Elton John performs during the first UK stop on his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” Tour at M&S Bank Arena on March 23, 2023 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

5:54 PM – Thursday, December 12, 2024

During an interview with Time Magazine, Elton John touched on his destructive drug habits of the past. He went on to slam marijuana legalization in America and Canada, calling it one of the the “greatest mistakes of all time.”

Advertisement

“I maintain that it’s addictive. It leads to other drugs,” John stated. “And when you’re stoned – and I’ve been stoned – you don’t think normally. Legalizing marijuana in America and Canada is one the greatest mistakes of all time.”

The British musician has previously opened up about his past struggles with drug addiction and alcoholism, influencing his stance on marijuana as a gateway drug.

One of John’s largest struggles was battling his cocaine habit, which he was first introduced to in the 1970s by John Reid, his lover and manager.

“It’s tough to tell someone that they’re being an a**hole, and it’s tough to hear,” John stated, reflecting on his drug habit. “Eventually, I made the choice to admit that I’m being an a**hole.”

John has also been an advocate for sobriety, including serving as Eminem’s sponsor, as well as encouraging Robin Williams’ first trip to rehab, according to the Time article.

John initially utilized cocaine to assist with his shyness, which eventually got out of hand turning the recreational usage into an active addiction.

“You make terrible decisions on drugs,” John continued. “I wanted love so badly, I’d just take hostages. I’d see someone I liked and spend three or four months together, and then they would resent me because they had nothing in their life apart from me. It really upsets me, thinking back on how many people I probably hurt.”

Additionally, John’s songwriting partner, Bernie Taupin, stated that John’s work suffered as he got deeper into his addiction.

“I was terrified for him. It was absolutely horrible,” Taupin stated. “A lot of the work that we did in the times when he was at his worst wasn’t the best of us. I wasn’t able to creatively invest any time in writing material that related to him until he actually found himself, and then it was easier for me to reflect upon it.”

John also recently revealed that he has lost his vision in his right eye following an eye infection, hindering his work and quality of life in general.

“I unfortunately lost my eyesight in my right eye in July because I had an infection in the south of France. And it’s been four months now since I haven’t been able to see. And my left eye’s not the greatest,” John stated.

“I’m kind of stuck in the moment because I can do something like this [the interview], but going into the studio and recording, I don’t know. Because I can’t see, a lyric for start,” he continued. “I can’t see anything, I can’t read anything, I can’t watch anything.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!