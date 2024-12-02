Elton John Announces He Lost His Eyesight Due To Severe Eye Infection 

Sir Elton John performs on stage during Day 5 of Glastonbury Festival 2023 on June 25, 2023 in Glastonbury, England. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

12:39 PM – Monday, December 2, 2024

Elton John announced that he seems to have lost his eyesight following a severe eye infection, resulting in the singer struggling to “see” his new musical, “The Devil Wears Prada.”

On Sunday, Elton John, whose birth name was Reginald Kenneth Dwight, spoke on stage at a gala performance of the musical in London, where he began by thanking his husband, David Furnish, expressing he “has been [his] rock.”

“I haven’t been able to come to many of the previews because, as you know, I have lost my eyesight. So it’s hard for me to see it. But I love to hear it and, boy, it sounded good tonight,” said John, who wrote the score for the show.

During an interview with “Good Morning America,” John admitted that the issue has been affecting his ability to work.

“I unfortunately lost the vision in my right eye in July because I had an infection in the south of France and it’s been four months now since I haven’t been able to see, and my left eye is not the greatest,” he said. “So, there’s hope and encouragement that it will be OK, but… I’m kind of stuck at the moment, because I can do something like this (the interview), but going into the studio and recording, I don’t know, because I can’t see a lyric for a start.”

In September, John first spoke out about the sudden issue, saying that he had been “dealing with a severe eye infection that has unfortunately left me with only limited vision in one eye.”

“I am healing, but it’s an extremely slow process and it will take some time before sight returns to the impacted eye,” John wrote, before thanking the “excellent team of doctors and nurses and my family” for taking such good care of him.

“I have been quietly spending the summer recuperating at home,” he wrote, adding that he is “feeling positive about the progress I have made in my healing and recovery thus far.”

