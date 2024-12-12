DOJ Inspector General: Department Of Justice Had 26 Confidential ‘Sources’ Working For FBI During Jan. 6 Protest

Michael Horowitz, the Inspector General of the United States Department of Justice. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

6:42 PM – Thursday, December 12, 2024

The Department of Justice employed 26 confidential “sources” to work for the FBI in Washington, D.C., during the January 6th demonstration, the DOJ inspector general disclosed in a new report.

The FBI receives information and insights on the inner workings of groups that they say pose a threat to the nation, including terrorist, criminal, and espionage networks, via “confidential human sources.”

Thirteen of the FBI-hired “confidential” sources made their way into the Capitol’s restricted area, while four of them entered the Capitol building itself. The others were not mentioned.

“None of the CHSs who entered the Capitol or a restricted area has been prosecuted to date,” the report noted.

Additionally, ABC News reported that “in the three years since Jan. 6, federal prosecutors have charged more than 1,265 defendants across nearly all 50 states.”

According to the investigation, one source who had knowledge of the plans discussed by the Proud Boys, was also in communication with the leadership of anti-government organizations like the Oath Keepers.

However, the report also strangely noted that there was “no evidence” found that any FBI undercover operatives were present on Capitol Hill or in the crowd, even though that seemingly contradicts the other section of the report that speaks on the 26 sources employed by the FBI who entered the Capitol’s restricted area, in addition to the other four who entered the Capitol alongside other protesters.

“We found no evidence in the materials we reviewed or the testimony we received showing or suggesting that the FBI had undercover employees in the various protest crowds, or at the Capitol, on January 6,” the report noted.

Social media users chimed in and shared their thoughts.

“The DOJ is all like ‘hey guys we investigated ourselves and found no evidence of wrongdoing, we only had guys directly in talks with Proud Boys and Oath Keepers leaders who happened to be in D.C. and who also entered the Capitol on that same day… Give me a break!” said one user on X. “So let me get this straight, they’re admitting they were directly involved with those at the protest and that they went to the Capitol’s restricted area but claim no FBI agents were in the crowd? Doesn’t make sense whatsoever,” said another X user.

Vice President-elect JD Vance also joined in on the conversation.

“For those keeping score at home, this was labeled a dangerous conspiracy theory months ago,” he wrote.

According to the report, the Inspector General’s office conducted more than 200 witness interviews and reviewed over 500,000 documents.

In an interview with TIME Magazine shared on Thursday, President-elect Donald Trump maintained that he would be pardoning a large portion of the protesters who were charged and imprisoned.

Previously, Democrat officials, like “Squad” member Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC), made highly misleading claims in regards to U.S. Capitol demonstration.

However, factcheck.org explained that this is misleading since she was including two separate cases of heart attacks that took the lives of two Trump supporters, an accidental drug overdose by another Trump supporter, which happened the day after, a shooting death of Trump supporter Ashli Babbitt, one police victim, USCP Officer Brian Sicknick, who died of a stroke as soon as he “returned to his division office and collapsed,” and four other suicides by U.S. Capitol police officers.

These suicides were days and even months after the protest.

The New York Times had also falsely reported that Officer Sicknick, who died from multiple strokes, was killed after being hit by a fire extinguisher. However, they later retracted that claim, explaining that medical specialists indicated that he did not die from blunt force trauma and instead died from two strokes.

