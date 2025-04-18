Mark Levin Among New Appointees To Trump’s Revamped Homeland Security Advisory Council

Conservative talk-show host Mark Levin speaks during the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) 2016 at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland, outside Washington, March 4, 2016. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

10:42 AM – Friday, April 18, 2025

Former President Donald Trump has announced the appointment of several notable figures to his Homeland Security Advisory Council, including Fox News contributor Mark Levin—an accomplished attorney and political commentator—alongside South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster, Florida State Senator Joe Gruters, and former NYPD detective Bo Dietl.

The president remarked that those chosen to serve on the panel have been entrusted with a significant and distinguished honor. “I am proud to announce the formation of my revamped Homeland Security Advisory Council (HSAC), which is comprised of Top Experts in their field, who are highly respected by their peers. It is a big honor to serve on HSAC, and I know the new Members, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster (R-S.C.), Mark Levin, Bo Dietl, and Joseph Gruters, will do an incredible job,” the president declared in a post on Truth Social. “Under Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem’s leadership, HSAC will work hard on developing new Policies and Strategies that will help us secure our Border, deport Illegal Criminal Thugs, stop the flow of Fentanyl and other illegal drugs that are killing our Citizens, and MAKE AMERICA SAFE AGAIN. Congratulations to all!” he added.

Levin thanked the 47th president after the announcement was made, posting on X: “What an honor! Thank you, Mr. President!”

The latest appointments follow substantial restructuring of the DHS Advisory Council, after President Trump returned to the White House. At the time of its dissolution, the administration stated the decision was aimed at preventing the misuse of resources, citing the previous Biden administration’s widely criticized effort to establish a “Disinformation Governance Board.”

