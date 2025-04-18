Biden FBI Ordered Release Of Kilmar Abrego Garcia In 2022 Despite Suspicion Of Human Trafficking

OAN Staff Kara McKinney
9:32 AM – Friday, April 18, 2025
The alleged MS-13 gang member deported back to El Salvador by the Trump administration was reportedly detained at a traffic stop by the Tennessee Highway Patrol back in 2022. The Tennessee Star is learning the officer who conducted the stop, had suspicion that Kilmar Abrego Garcia was involved with human trafficking. Despite that assessment, Biden’s FBI told the officer to release Abrego Garcia and his passengers. The CEO of the Tennessee Star spoke with One America’s Kara McKinney about those updates.