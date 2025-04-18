Tulsi Gabbard Announces Release Of 10K Pages Of Docs Pertaining To 1968 RFK Assassination

1968: Senator Robert Kennedy speaking at an election rally. (Photo by Harry Benson/Express/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

11:06 AM –Friday, April 18, 2025

On Friday, National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard announced the release of around 10,000 documents pertaining to the 1968 assassination of Democrat Senator Robert F. Kennedy.

“Nearly 60 years after the tragic assassination of Senator Robert F. Kennedy, the American people will, for the first time, have the opportunity to review the federal government’s investigation thanks to @POTUS leadership and commitment to maximum transparency,” Gabbard wrote.

The release of the RFK files followed after the release of thousands of files pertaining to his brother, President John F. Kennedy, who was assassinated in Dallas, Texas, in 1963 — while riding in a motorcade.

RFK was assassinated after giving a speech that celebrated his victory in the California presidential primary at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles.

RFK was killed by a Palestinian-Jordanian man named Sirhan Sirhan, who was convicted of first-degree murder. The assassin stated that he was angry at Kennedy’s strong pro-Israel stance. In particular, he highlighted Kennedy’s support for sending military aid to Israel during the Six-Day War in 1967, calling it a betrayal of the Arab people. He is currently serving life in prison.

The newly released files included a handwritten note by Sirhan, who wrote: “RFK must be disposed of like his brother was,” on the outside of an envelope, which had a return address to the district director of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in Los Angeles.

Gabbard and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. released a news release regarding the release of the files. RFK Jr. is the son of the late Senator Kennedy, who stated: “Lifting the veil on the RFK papers is a necessary step toward restoring trust in American government.”

“I commend President Trump for his courage and his commitment to transparency. I’m grateful also to Tulsi Gabbard for her dogged efforts to root out and declassify these documents,” he added.

“Nearly 60 years after the tragic assassination of Senator Robert F. Kennedy, the American people will, for the first time, have the opportunity to review the federal government’s investigation thanks to the leadership of President Trump. My team is honored that the President entrusted us to lead to declassification efforts and to shine a long-overdue light on the truth. I extend my deepest thanks for Bobby Kennedy and his families’ support,” Gabbard stated, chiming in to the announcement.

The release of the files were ordered by President Trump in January, when the president stated: “Although no Act of Congress directs the release of information pertaining to the assassinations of Senator Robert F. Kennedy and the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., I have determined that the release of all records in the Federal Government’s possession pertaining to each of those assassinations is also in the public interest.”

“Starting today, the first tranche of RFK files, that were previously sitting in storage at The National Archives, are now accessible online at archives.gov/rfk. This release consists of approximately 10,000 pages of previously classified records that will be published with minimal redactions for privacy reasons — including redactions for Social Security Numbers and Tax Identification Numbers,” the release continued.

“In the course of searching FBI and CIA warehouses for records not previously turned over to The National Archives, an additional 50,000 pages of RFK assassination files were discovered. The agencies are working to make these records available and will continue to search government facilities for additional files,” it added.

