Manhunt Underway After Woman Is Found Dead At Boston Airport

Boston Logan International Airport. (Photo by William B. Plowman/Getty Images)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

3:50 PM – Friday, November 3, 2023

Authorities claim that the killer of a missing woman, who was discovered dead in a parking garage at Boston Logan International Airport, has already escaped the U.S. and taken an aircraft to Kenya.

According to a statement from the Massachusetts State Police, Margaret Mbitu, 31, was discovered dead inside of a car on Wednesday in the airport parking garage after her family reported her missing on Monday.

Kevin Kangethe, 40, has been named by authorities as the primary murder suspect. According to reports, the two “knew one another,” and authorities think that the murder was not a random act of violence.

“At approximately 6:30 PM Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023, Massachusetts State Troopers assigned to the Logan Airport Barracks located a vehicle occupied by a deceased adult female in the Central Parking Garage at Logan Airport,” authorities said in their statement to the press. “A subsequent investigation by the State Police Detective Unit for Suffolk County and State Police Troop F Detectives confirmed that the victim was the missing Whitman woman, Margaret Mbitu, 31. Evidence indicates that she was the victim of a homicide.”

Officials say that they have reason to believe that Kangethe is now in Kenya, and Massachusetts State Police detectives are currently collaborating with Kenyan officials to find him after obtaining an arrest order.

Authorities also indicated that there is no threat to the general public or travelers using Logan Airport, and no further information is being disclosed at this time to preserve the integrity of the current investigation.

