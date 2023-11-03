Jeff Bezos Is Leaving Seattle For Miami

(Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

OAN’s James Meyers

2:48 PM – Friday, November 3, 2023

Billionaire Jeff Bezos is reportedly leaving Seattle, Washington, for sunny Miami, Florida.

Bezos, the founder of Amazon, announced on his Instagram page that he is leaving Seattle after living there for close to 30 years, in order to move back to Miami, where he spent his childhood.

Bezos said he is moving back to Florida because he wants to be closer to his family, who currently reside there.

“I’ve lived in Seattle longer than I’ve lived anywhere else and have so many amazing memories here,” Bezos wrote. “As exciting as the move is, it’s an emotional decision for me. Seattle, you will always have a piece of my heart.”

Bezos’s company helped reshape Seattle by turning it into a tech hub, with Amazon’s headquarters having more than 55,000 employees.

Additionally, Bezos said another reason for the move is because of his space exploration company Blue Origin.

Its “operations are increasingly shifting to Cape Canaveral,” which is about three hours north of Miami.

“I want to be close to my parents, and Lauren and I love Miami,” Bezos added.

Bezos and his fiancé Lauren Sanchez recently bought neighboring mansions worth a combined $144 million in Biscayne Bay, according to Bloomberg.

He also owns several other properties around the globe.

