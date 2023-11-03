Biden Meets With Families Of Victims In Lewiston Mass Shooting

(Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Stephanie Stahl

4:31 PM – Friday, November 3, 2023

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden made a somber visit to Maine, offering their condolences to a shaken community in the aftermath of a tragic mass shooting that killed 18 people and left 13 others injured.

Advertisement

On a Friday afternoon, the Bidens arrived in Lewiston, where they spoke with survivors, the families of the victims, and first responders. Upon arriving, they were met by Governor Janet Mills (D-Maine), Lewiston Mayor Carl Sheline, and various local officials.

The visit comes in the wake of an investigation initiated by Governor Mills, aimed at uncovering missed details that could have potentially prevented the shooting. Disturbingly, it came to light that law enforcement had received multiple warnings regarding the shooter’s troubling and threatening behavior prior to the horrific incident.

Authorities revealed that in May of this year, the gunman’s family reached out to the local sheriff, expressing concerns about his mental well-being and raising alarm over his access to firearms.

In September, the Maine National Guard urged local police to conduct a wellness check on the U.S. Army reservist due to mounting fears that he might “snap” and carry out a mass shooting.

The Bidens visited Schemengees Bar, one of the sites associated with the mass shooting. President Biden carried a bouquet of white flowers in one hand and held the First Lady’s hand with the other as they paused at a memorial outside the bar. Amid candles, flowers, and signs, the couple observed a moment of silence to honor the memory of the victims.

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden pay their respects outside Schemengees Bar and Grille in Lewiston, Maine, on November 3, 2023 following a mass shooting on October 25. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP)

Biden delivered remarks at the bowling alley where the gunman first opened fire on October 25th. During his speech, Biden reiterated his plea for more gun control measures.

Newly-released court documents revealed that the gunman believed locals were spreading conspiracies and calling him a “pedophile” at the bowling alley and the bar.

The suspect was found dead on October 27th, after a two-day manhunt that mobilized hundreds of law enforcement agents.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!