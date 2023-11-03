Pro-Palestine Protesters Block Military Supply Ship Leaving Port of Oakland

A container ship is loaded at the Port of Oakland on October 14, 2021 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

4:46 PM – Friday, November 3, 2023

A U.S. military supply ship was prevented from departing from the Port of Oakland on Friday due to pro-Palestine protesters tying themselves to the vessel and calling for an end to the Israeli-Hamas conflict in Gaza.

Additionally, the furious protesters obstructed access to Berth 20, which is home to the container ship Cape Orlando.

According to protest organizations, the ship was loaded in Tacoma, Washington, with military hardware and weapons that were headed for Israel.

The Arab Resource Organizing Center, which is based in San Francisco, reportedly coordinated the protest.

“It’s incumbent on all of us as taxpayers to demand more and to stop U.S. aid to Israel as long as the violence continues,” said Lara Kiswani, the organizer and executive director of the Arab Resource and Organizing Center.

Around 200 people were demonstrating, and many of them were holding banners calling for an end to U.S. military assistance to Israel while carrying Palestinian flags.

Police were also present at the scene.

A representative for the Port of Oakland refrained from condemning the protesters and instead said that since the demonstration started at 6:45 a.m., it has not interfered with any other cargo handling operations.

In order to make sure the protests were peaceful, Oakland Police informed KPIX that they were monitoring the rally and working with the Port of Oakland and the U.S. Coast Guard.

As of Friday at 4:33 p.m. PST, no one has been arrested.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

