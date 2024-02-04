Man Drowns In Lake Near California’s SoFi Stadium

SoFi Stadium sport complex, which was announced by FIFA as the Los Angeles host city venue for the 2026 World Cup, is seen on June 16, 2022 in Inglewood, California. – Mexico City’s iconic Azteca Stadium and the Los Angeles Rams’ multi-billion-dollar SoFi Stadium were among 16 venues named on June 16 to stage games at the 2026 World Cup being held in the United States, Canada and Mexico. (Photo by Patrick T. FALLON / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

11:35 AM – Sunday, February 4, 2024

A man believed to be in his early 20s drowned in the lake near Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

On Friday, an unidentified man assumed to be in his early 20s died around 9:30 p.m. after he drowned in the lake outside of Sofi Stadium in Inglewood.

According to Inglewood Police Lt. Cilia Islas, the man entered the lake at approximately 9:30 p.m. and never came back above the water.

A dive team was sent in right away, according to the police, to look for the missing man in the 15-foot-deep lake.

Rescuers discovered the man’s body just before 11 p.m. and tried performing CPR on him in an attempt to revive him. However, Islas announced that the man was declared dead at the scene after attempts to save him were unsuccessful.

Additionally, Islas described the incident as an accidental drowning, but police said an investigation into the man’s death has been opened.

Authorities are currently not disclosing the victim’s name.

“It is with great sadness that we learned of the passing of an individual last evening,” SoFi Stadium authorities said in a statement. “Our deepest condolences go out to the individual’s family and friends for their loss. Our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.”

The stadium hosted a concert by electronic musician Illenium on Friday night, which concluded at about 11 p.m. However, it remains unclear if the man was an attendee of the event.

This occurrence marks the second time that a person has drowned in the lake outside of the SoFi stadium. A 45-year-old man was found dead after jumping the fence to enter the SoFi grounds in July 2022.

The lakes that surround the stadium are 15-feet-deep.

The NFL teams Los Angeles Rams and Chargers play their home games at SoFi Stadium, which initially opened in September 2020.

Investigations into the incident are still ongoing. Please call the Inglewood Police Department at 888-412-7463 if you have any information.

