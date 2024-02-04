BBC Staffer Refers To White People As A ‘Virus,’ Calls Jews ‘Parasites’ And ‘Nazis’

(Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)

9:44 AM – Sunday, February 4, 2024

A staffer from the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) has faced backlash for posting anti-Semitic posts on social media in which she said Jewish people are “Nazi apartheid parasites” and referred to White individuals as a “virus.”

Many of the disturbing, since-deleted posts throughout the past few months were made by Dawn Queva, senior scheduling coordinator and playout planner at BBC Three.

During one outburst, Queva, whose profile was registered under the name Dawn Las Quevas-Allen, referred to Jews as “Nazi apartheid parasites” and charged them with supporting a “holohoax.”

Queva additionally shared multiple posts condemning Israel and Zionism, describing them as “a bunch of subcontinental European melanin recessive CaucAsian japhetic AshkeNazi who have no None zero zilch blood connection to the land of Palestine or Israel historically,” among other things, in one of her statements.

Queva has made some unsettling posts almost ten years ago, in which she called Israel “Israhell” in 2014, according to the Times of Israel.

“The Zionist genocidal land squatting so called Jew’ irrespective of the fact that The UKKK and Amerikkka gave away land they had no god given right to a people who have no god given right to,” Queva said in another post, according to screenshots provided by Deadline.

According to Deadline, Queva previously worked for A+E Networks, UKTV, and Disney. It has been reported that Queva also frequently denigrated white people, calling them a “virus” and a “mutant invader species.”

In several of her posts, she refers to the Ku Klux Klan in Great Britain as the “UKKK.”

She stated in a subsequent update that white people were a “barbaric bloodthirsty rapacious murderous genocidal thieving parasitical deviant breed.”

Facebook took down or restricted several of her posts, including one that occurred in early January and resulted in her activity being blocked for hate speech and bullying, according to the Times of Israel.

However, Queva responded to the action, saying, “anti black klu klux klan white/Zionist restrictions.”

On Friday, Queva seemed to reply to the allegations about her past social media posts, when she posted a clip from the 1987 film “The Garbage Pail Kids” to her Facebook wall with the message, “only people who live a lie hate the truth!”

Queva also added an infographic in her comment, allegedly listing Jewish owners of slave ships, along with the well known picture of Gordon, an escaped slave whose back had been horribly abused for years.

It is thought that Queva’s unsettling posts were shared in BBC WhatsApp groups that were created following Hamas’ attack on Israel on October 7th.

Director general Tim Davie organized “listening meetings” to discuss the perceived bias in the BBC’s coverage of the attack and the war that followed, according to Deadline, which put the company under fire for its reporting of the incident.

“We don’t comment on individual members of staff and we have well-established and robust processes in place to handle such issues, we do not tolerate anti-Semitism, Islamophobia, or any form of abuse and we take any such allegations seriously and take appropriate disciplinary action wherever necessary,” a BBC spokesperson told the press.

