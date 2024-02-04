Father Of Chiefs Star Patrick Mahomes Detained On DWI Charges In Texas

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 19: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs’ father Pat Mahomes looks on after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. The Chiefs defeated the Titans 35-24. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

OAN’s Elizabeth Volberding

4:03 PM – Sunday, February 4, 2024

Patrick Mahomes Sr., who is the father of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes Jr., has been arrested for the third time on suspicion of a DWI in Texas.

According to jail records, on Saturday, Mahomes Sr., 53, was taken to the Smith County Jail in Tyler, Texas, and is facing driving while intoxicated (DWI) charges.

He was taken into custody in Texas on Saturday night and charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated for the third or more time, according to online records.

Mahomes Sr., who is a former Major League Baseball (MLB) player, is facing a DWI charge that has been set at a $10,000 bond.

In 2018, Mahomes Sr. was arrested for the second time for driving under the influence (DUI). After entering a guilty plea, he was given a 40-day jail sentence. In 2014, he was accused of having an open container of alcohol in his car, but he ultimately only had to pay a fine.

Prior to that, Mahomes Sr. was charged following a 1994 single-car collision, according to a Bleacher Report.

In addition, in 2016, Mahomes Sr. was apprehended and charged with public intoxication during a football game between Texas Christian University (TCU), and Texas Tech, which is his son’s alma mater, according to the report.

The arrest occurred just a week before his son, Mahomes Jr., is scheduled to lead the Chiefs to Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers. The Chiefs have an opportunity to become the first team since the New England Patriots in 2003 and 2004 to win back-to-back Super Bowl titles.

Pat Mahomes Sr., along with the rest of the Chiefs supporters have been following the playoffs. Following Kansas City’s victory over the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game on January 28th, he was spotted celebrating on the field alongside the team.

Between 1992 and 2003, Mahomes Sr. pitched in the MLB. He was a player for the Pittsburgh Pirates, Texas Rangers, Chicago Cubs, New York Mets, and Boston Red Sox.

This upcoming Sunday, February 11th, the Chiefs and 49ers will square off during the Super Bowl LVIII at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium.

