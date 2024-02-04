Bronx Family Court Judge Resigns Amid Accusations Of Messaging Case’s Mother On Swingers App

(Phot via; Bronx Family Court)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

2:47 PM – Sunday, February 4, 2024

A Bronx family court judge has resigned after she was accused of making advances on a swinger’s app toward a mother involved in a case that she was hearing.

Family Court Judge Cynthia Lopez has stepped down from her role after the mother of a case she was hearing accused the judge of messaging her via a swinger’s app.

Through a TikTok video that was also shared on X, Sidney Southerland, the mother in the case, made the accusation public.

According to the New York Post, it garnered attention right away and led to an investigation by local and state judicial authorities.

The dispute started when Southerland purportedly got a message on 3Fun, a website that links people seeking out non-traditional sexual relationships, from a user going by the name of “Cynthia.”

Southerland was reportedly surprised by the advance, especially considering the close proximity to her upcoming court date. She was using her real photo on the app but went by the pseudonym “Chyna.”

The profile in question showed a woman dressed provocatively who claimed to be bisexual and was looking for a partner for herself and her male partner, “Ant.” A layer of complexity was added to the allegations by the extensive description on the profile, which highlighted a preference for different body types and personalities, according to the outlet.

“We are a full swap [couple] in an [ethical non-monogamy] dynamic looking to have some hot, sexy fun with other full swap [couples] and single ladies,” the profile read. “We love thick girls just as much as we love petite girls! At the end of the day, it’s all about personality. Guys at the most should be stocky, and I, the female, prefer males to be somewhat endowed.”

Instantly upon receiving a message purportedly from the judge, the mother responded, “You know who the f-k I am, buddy.”

Southerland claims to have taken screenshots of the exchange and the profile, which she intends to use in her complaint, despite Lopez allegedly blocking her. She conveyed her displeasure over the event and hinted that Judge Lopez may have had a hidden agenda when she led her lengthy custody dispute.

According to Southerland’s attorney, she will be replaced in the custody case by Judge Fiordaliza A. Rodriguez.

