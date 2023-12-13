Man Charged With Murder Of Synagogue Leader Samantha Woll

F| Wednesday Dec. 13, 2023 photo provided by the Detroit Police Department shows Michael Jackson-Bolanos. (Detroit Police Department via AP) B| Samantha Woll, president of the board at the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue poses for a photo in Detroit, Oct. 13, 2022. (David Guralnick/Detroit News via AP, file)

6:09 PM – Wednesday, December 13, 2023

A man has been charged for killing Detroit Synagogue Leader Samantha Woll.

On Wednesday, 28-year-old Michael Jackson-Bolanos was charged for carrying out the murder of the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue president, which occured back in October.

Prosecutor Kym Worthy claimed that there was not a “shred of evidence” that Woll was killed as a result of anti-Semitism or any other hate crime.

According to reports, Jackson-Bolanos was charged with murder as well as two other additional crimes.

Woll was the president of the board of the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue and she was found fatally stabbed outside her home on October 22nd, according to the Detroit Police Department.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a “trail of blood” leading to Woll’s residence, where her body was found with multiple stab wounds.

Last week, police had released a statement describing how a person was in custody in connection with Woll’s murder.

According to a law enforcement source with knowledge of the investigation, her death is being treated as an “incident arising from a domestic dispute.”

Reportedly, even though Woll’s body was found outside, police believe that the fatal crime actually took place inside the residence.

Family and friends honored Woll at her funeral service, remembering her “infectious smile” and “persistent push to establish bridges between people and fight for social justice.”

