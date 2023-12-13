House Votes To Open Impeachment Inquiry Into President Biden

U.S. President Joe Biden arrives for a meeting of his National Infrastructure Advisory Council in the Indian Treaty Room of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on December 13, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

OAN’s Sophia Flores

3:15 PM – Wednesday, December 13, 2023

The GOP-led House has voted to pass a resolution formalizing an impeachment inquiry into current U.S. President Joe Biden.

The Republican resolution was voted on Wednesday in a 221-212 party line vote. Every Republican member voted in favor of the measure and every present Democrat voted against it.

As soon as the results were announced, the GOP section of the chamber began to cheer while the Democrat side was dead silent.

Prior to the measure passing, Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) spoke on the House floor and expressed why he believed the inquiry should be passed.

“The White House is seeking to block key testimony from current and former White House staff. It is also withholding thousands of records from Joe Biden’s time as Vice President,” Comer stated. “President Biden must be held accountable for his lies, corruption, and obstruction. We have a duty to provide the accountability and transparency that Americans demand and deserve.”

