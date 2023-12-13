FBI Issues Warning To Americans Regarding ‘Lone Actor Violence’ During Holiday Season

(Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

6:26 PM – Wednesday, December 13, 2023

In light of the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict and rising tensions, the FBI alerted Americans on Tuesday about the possibility of violence committed over the holidays by lone actors.

A public service announcement was released by the FBI, DHS, and National Counterterrorism Center, expressing that the conflict could likely increase “the threat of lone actor violence targeting large public gatherings throughout the winter.”

The FBI warned that large crowds over the holidays could serve as a “convenient target” for individuals who are motivated to carry out acts of violence against populations who identify as Jewish, Christian, or Muslim. Arabs were also included in the statement.

“Calls for violence may increase in the days leading up to the holidays and before other notable events this winter,” the announcement states. “Factors that could further exacerbate the threat of violence include escalations in the conflict between Israel and HAMAS and notable instances of violence in the Homeland inspiring copycat or retaliatory attacks.”

“We therefore urge everyone to remain vigilant and to report any threats of violence or suspicious activity to law enforcement,” the announcement continues.

The agency explained that after Hamas’s unexpected attack on Israel on October 7th, which claimed the lives of over 1,200 people, there has been an increase in “potential hate crimes or other criminal violations.”

The notice also said that shootings and false bomb threats against synagogues nationwide had increased.

Additionally, FBI Director Christopher Wray maintained that there was no “specific plotting activity” behind the release. The warning went into detail on how multiple targets could “likely remain attractive to lone actors” due to the many ideologies involved.

Since the start of the conflict, the FBI has investigated 60 percent more hate crimes nationwide, many of which target the Jewish community, according to remarks made by Wray last week.

He said that there have been more demands for violence against the United States and that the FBI is trying to stop possible assaults motivated by Hamas apologists.

“Given the steady drumbeat of calls for attacks by foreign terrorist organizations since Oct. 7, we’re working around the clock to identify and disrupt potential attacks by those inspired by Hamas’s horrific terrorist attacks in Israel,” Wray said in an appearance before the Senate Judiciary Committee last week.

