IDF Recovers Bodies Of 2 Hostages In Gaza

A picture taken in southern Israel near the border with the Gaza Strip on December 12, 2023, shows an Israeli army vehicle carrying soldiers into northern Gaza, amid continuing battles between Israel and the militant group Hamas. (Photo by Menahem KAHANA / AFP)

OAN’s Zach Petersen

6:08 PM – Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Israel Defense Forces has recovered the bodies of two Israeli hostages during a rescue operation in Gaza.

Special forces found the remains of 27-year-old Eden Zakaria who was kidnapped from the Nova Music Festival and 36-year-old Sergeant Major Ziv Dado. Dado was taken hostage on October 7th while on active duty.

IDF spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari stated that the bodies were recovered in a heavily populated civilian area of Gaza, which complicated the rescue operation.

“Our special forces located the bodies of the hostage inside an underground infrastructure in a densely populated area in Gaza. Hamas is holding our people hostage in brutal conditions while hiding among and under the people of Gaza,” Hagari said. “Among and under the people of Gaza.”

The IDF said two soldiers were killed in that rescue and recovery operation.

