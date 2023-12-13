Education Dept. Launches Probe Into UCLA, Stanford, Others For Alleged Religious Discrimination

Students walk near Royce Hall on the campus of UCLA on April 23, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. . (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

4:44 PM – Wednesday, December 13, 2023

The Education Department has launched a probe into six different universities over accusations of alleged discrimination on campus.

The Department of Education’s (DOE) Office for Civil Rights’ listed Stanford University, the University of California, Los Angeles, Rutgers University, University of Washington, the University of California, San Diego, and Whitman College to be investigated on claims of anti-Semitism and Islamophobia occuring on university grounds.

The schools are under scrutiny of purported violations of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act, which prohibits discrimination on race or national origin.

It is unclear what incidents specifically prompted the investigations.

The Education Department’s spokesperson stated on Tuesday that the organization is “unable to comment on individual investigations.”

Spokespersons and administrators responded to the probe by sharing their personal statements.

A spokesperson for Stanford University said that the school is “fully committed to a campus environment free of discrimination and harassment, and one in which students of all backgrounds, national origins, and religions are supported and have the opportunity to thrive.”

The University of Washington in Seattle stated that they are “committed to the safety and security of all students, faculty and staff,” and that the school will cooperate with the investigation.

Rutgers spokesperson Dory Devlin also maintained that the school will “certainly fully cooperate” with the investigation.

Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona asserted that they must act to ensure “a safe and inclusive education environment.”

“Hate has no place in our schools, period. When students are targeted because they are–or are perceived to be — Jewish, Muslim, Arab, Sikh, or any other ethnicity or shared ancestry, schools must act to ensure safe and inclusive educational environments where everyone is free to learn,” Cardona said.

