Man Arrested After Allegedly Pointing Gun At LAPD Helicopter

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

4:22 PM – Saturday, March 22, 2025

A man has been arrested after he reportedly pointed a gun to a Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) helicopter and barricaded himself at a residence in California.

On Friday, authorities responded to a home at the 20000 block of Tipico Street at around 2:24 p.m. following a call about an assault with a deadly-weapon suspect.

When officers arrived, the man pointed a shotgun at an LAPD helicopter overhead before lying down next to a pool in the home’s backyard, according to the spokesperson. It is unknown whether gunfire were fired at the chopper, he stated.

Members of a SWAT team took the suspect into custody at 6:18 p.m.

Following the arrest of the offender, nearby people who had been evacuated during the event were allowed to return home.

According to helicopter video by KTLA-TV, the man was lying face down beside the pool, with two apparent shotguns resting on a nearby table.

The owners of the home where the suspect was found have stated they do not know the man.

