Heavyweight Boxing Champion George Foreman Dead At 76, Trump Praises Him As ‘Great Fighter’  

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

1:58 PM – Saturday, March 22, 2025

George Foreman, a heavyweight boxing Champion, has died at 76-years-old.

Foreman’s family announced he passed away on Friday night in Houston but stated the cause of death was not known.

“A devout preacher, a devoted husband, a loving father, and a proud grand and great grandfather, he lived a life marked by unwavering faith, humility, and purpose,” they stated.

“A humanitarian, an Olympian, and two-time heavyweight champion of the world, He was deeply respected — a force for good, a man of discipline, conviction, and a protector of his legacy, fighting tirelessly to preserve his good name — for his family.”

“We are grateful for the outpouring of love and prayers, and kindly ask for privacy as we honor the extraordinary life of a man we were blessed to call our own,” his family continued.

President Donald Trump released a statement paying tribute to Foreman calling him a “great fighter.”

Trump added that Foreman had the “heaviest and biggest punch in the history of boxing” and said with the exception of Muhammad Ali, “when you got hit, you went down.”

He praised Foreman as a “great person, with a personality that was bigger than life,” and sent condolences to his family.

In 1968 Foreman first entered the scene at the Summer Olympics in Mexico City, when he won a gold medal.

He then made his professional debut shortly after the Games. In 1973, Foreman defeated then-undefeated heavyweight champion Joe Frazier, capturing his first title just three years into his professional career.

Foreman retired in 1977 and became an ordained minister shortly after hanging up his gloves. George dedicated his life to God and preached in a Houston church.

After a 10-year absence from the sport, Foreman declared his return in 1988, at the age of nearly 40.

Foreman once again became heavyweight champion in 1994 at the age of 45, defeating 26-year-old Michael Moorer, making history as the oldest heavyweight champion.

In 1997, with a record of 76-5 (68 KOs), Foreman retired for good.

Foreman also became known for his iconic George Foreman Lean Mean Fat-Reducing Grilling Machine, one of the most commercially successful products in decades.

