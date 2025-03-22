U.S. Bans Ex-Argentine President Fernández De Kirchner Over ‘Significant Corruption’ Allegations 

Vice President of Argentina Cristina Fernandez reacts during the opening of the 140th period of the Argentine Congress 2022 on March 01, 2022 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Photo by Juan Ignacio Roncoroni – Pool/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

9:58 AM – Saturday, March 22, 2025

Former Argentine President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner has been banned by the United States government from entering the country following “significant corruption” allegations.

On Friday, Secretary of State Marco Rubio released a statement announcing Fernández’s ban. Her planning minister Julio Miguel De Vido and both their families are also barred.

“Fernández and De Vido abused their positions by orchestrating and financially benefiting from multiple bribery schemes involving public works contracts, resulting in millions of dollars stolen from the Argentine government,” Rubio said.

He continued stating that multiple courts had convicted the pair on corruption charges.

“The United States will continue to promote accountability for those who abuse public power for personal gain,” Rubio said. “These designations reaffirm our commitment to counter global corruption, including at the highest levels of government.”

In November, an Argentine judiciary upheld Fernández’s six-year prison term and lifetime ban from public office.

A three-judge court convicted and sentenced the former President in 2022 for a fraud conspiracy that embezzled millions of dollars from public works projects when she was president. She appealed, but the higher court upheld the initial decision.

Fernández has denied all of the allegations and is not in prison.

Fernández, a leftist former two-term president of Argentina from 2007 to 2015, is a vocal critic of libertarian President Javier Milei and U.S. President Donald Trump.

In a Facebook post on Friday, Fernández, who also served as vice president for four years until 2023, sought to turn the focus to Milei and Trump.

“You left your prints all over this,” she wrote in the lengthy post, referring to Milei.

