Musk Threatens Legal Action After Former Rep. Jamaal Bowman Calls Him A ‘Nazi’ And ‘Thief’ On TV

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

11:48 AM – Saturday, March 22, 2025

Elon Musk has threatened to sue after former Representative Jamaal Bowman called him a “Nazi” and a “thief” during a TV appearance.

On Friday, Musk posted on X responding to Bowman’s recent round table discussion on CNN, saying “I’ve had enough. Lawsuit inbound.”

In the clip the New York democrat said that the “American people do not trust Elon Musk and Elon Musk is incompetent in his position.”

“How do we know? Because they fired tens of thousands of people, it was challenged in court. The court said the people have to go back, and now the people are coming back,” Bowman told CNN.

“He’s incompetent. He’s a thief. He’s a Nazi. And people don’t trust him,” Bowman claimed of Musk.

Bowman was defeated by George Latimer in the Democrat primary for New York’s 16th congressional district in July.

In 2023, the House censured Bowman for setting off a fire alarm in the Capitol to disrupt government shutdown negotiations.

Conservative journalist Andy Ngo, who rose to prominence in 2019 after being assaulted by Antifa rioters in Portland, Oregon, was among many who supported Musk’s probable legal action.

“Accusing people of crimes is not protected opinion. CNN is putting itself at risk of liability for bringing on guests who repeat potentially defamatory claims unchallenged,” Ngo wrote.

