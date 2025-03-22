Musk Threatens Legal Action After Former Rep. Jamaal Bowman Calls Him A ‘Nazi’ And ‘Thief’ On TV

B| U.S. Representative Jamaal Bowman speaks at Grammys On The Hill: Advocacy Day on April 27, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) F| Elon Musk listens as US President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a House Republicans Conference meeting at the Hyatt Regency on Capitol Hill on November 13, 2024 in Washington, DC. As is tradition with incoming presidents, President-elect Trump is traveling to Washington, DC to meet with U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House as well as Republican members of Congress on Capitol Hill. (Photo by Allison Robbert-Pool/Getty Images)
B| Jamaal Bowman (Photo by Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) F| Elon Musk (Photo by Allison Robbert-Pool/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi 
11:48 AM – Saturday, March 22, 2025

Elon Musk has threatened to sue after former Representative Jamaal Bowman called him a “Nazi” and a “thief” during a TV appearance. 

Advertisement

On Friday, Musk posted on X responding to Bowman’s recent round table discussion on CNN, saying “I’ve had enough. Lawsuit inbound.”

In the clip the New York democrat said that the “American people do not trust Elon Musk and Elon Musk is incompetent in his position.”

“How do we know? Because they fired tens of thousands of people, it was challenged in court. The court said the people have to go back, and now the people are coming back,” Bowman told CNN.

“He’s incompetent. He’s a thief. He’s a Nazi. And people don’t trust him,” Bowman claimed of Musk.

Bowman was defeated by George Latimer in the Democrat primary for New York’s 16th congressional district in July.

In 2023, the House censured Bowman for setting off a fire alarm in the Capitol to disrupt government shutdown negotiations. 

Conservative journalist Andy Ngo, who rose to prominence in 2019 after being assaulted by Antifa rioters in Portland, Oregon, was among many who supported Musk’s probable legal action.

“Accusing people of crimes is not protected opinion. CNN is putting itself at risk of liability for bringing on guests who repeat potentially defamatory claims unchallenged,” Ngo wrote. 

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!