Louisiana: Search For Escaped Inmates Continues, 2 On The Run, 2 Back In Custody

OAN’s Abril Elfi

12:02 PM – Tuesday, May 28, 2024

A search in Louisiana continues as two of four escaped inmates are still on the run.

On Monday Chief Jimmy Travis of the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office told reporters that Omarion Hookfin, 19; Avery Guidry, 19; Jamarcus Cyprian, 20; and Travon Johnson, 21, escaped from Tangipahoa Parish Jail through a “compromised fence” that circled the jail.

Hookfin and Cyprian have not been found.

According to Travis, jail officials were unaware of the breakouts until they received a call on Sunday afternoon from a family member of one of the escapees. According to the caller, Guidry and Johnson showed up at their house in search of somewhere to stay.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office later announced that Hookfin and Cyprian most likely escaped the jail by the same means.

After receiving a tip from someone who saw the first wanted duo, authorities were able to track down the first two escapees a few hours later, according to police. The sheriff’s office revealed on Monday that they were found at a dumpster that was located behind a Dollar General. Soon after, both were taken into custody.

Giudry, Johnson, and Hoofkin had all served jail terms in relation to a Hammond, 2022 homicide. In connection with a separate incident, Hoofkin was also additionally charged with aggravated battery.

According to the police, Donte Perry’s home was broken into by a group of suspects, which included the three men. During the altercation, he was fatally shot and his 12-year-old daughter was “hit ten times” by gunfire.

Cyrprian had been incarcerated for charges of weapons possession and armed robbery.

The sheriff’s office is now asking anyone with information to call the department’s tip line at 800-554-5245.

