Pope Francis Apologizes For Using Gay Slur To Refer To LGBTQ Community

Pope Francis apologized on Tuesday after he was quoted using a “vulgar” term against homosexuals in order to reaffirm the Catholic Church’s ban on gay priests.

On Monday, Italian media outlets had quoted unnamed bishops in their reporting, saying that Pope Francis jokingly used the term “faggotness” while speaking in Italian during a bishops conference.

He reportedly used the term while discussing the Vatican’s ban on gay men entering seminaries, or those attempting to become ordained priests. The pope expressed that homosexual men should not be allowed to train as priests even if they pledge to remain celibate.

Many suspect that a major reason this topic was being brought up is due to the influx of child sexual assault lawsuits being brought forth against members of the Catholic church.

Meanwhile, Matteo Bruni, the director of the Holy See Press Office, issued a statement acknowledging criticism from the LGBTQ+ community, and discussing the comments that were delivered behind closed doors to Italian bishops on May 20th.

The pope “never intended to offend or express himself in homophobic terms, and he apologizes to those who felt offended by the use of a term reported by others,” said Bruni.

“In the Church there is room for everyone, for everyone! Nobody is useless, nobody is superfluous, there is room for everyone. Just as we are, all of us,” Pope Francis later said in a statement.

The comments were first reported on the Italian tabloid website Dagospia.

Pope Francis has been portrayed previously as being publicly respectful towards the LGBTQ+ community. He also recently said that priests should be able to bless same-sex couples in certain circumstances.

