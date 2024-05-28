Biden Meets With Hunter’s Ex 8 Days Before She Testifies In Gun Trial

Hunter Biden, son of U.S. President Joe Biden listens as his lawyer Abbe Lowell speaks to the press outside a House Oversight Committee meeting on January 10, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)

OAN’s Sophia Flores

12:24 PM – Tuesday, May 28, 2024

President Joe Biden reportedly made a surprise nighttime visit to the Delaware home of Hallie Biden just days before she is set to testify in Hunter’s gun trial.

Advertisement

The president stopped by Hallie’s home on Sunday at around 8 p.m. for about 15 minutes.

Hallie, who was previously married to the president’s now-deceased older son, Beau Biden, had a somewhat discreet relationship with his younger brother, Hunter Biden, shortly after Beau died from brain cancer back in 2015.

Meanwhile, the White House has denied accusations that Joe’s abrupt visit had anything to do with Hallie’s upcoming testimony in the gun case, and instead claimed that the Democrat visited her “because of the approaching 9th anniversary of Beau’s passing.”

Hallie is one of Hunter’s many past love interests who are set to testify in the gun trial.

The first son is facing three felony gun charges in connection with lying about his drug use to obtain a firearm and using illicit drugs while possessing the weapon.

The trial is set to begin on June 3rd in Los Angeles.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!