Louisiana Governor To Fly MAGA Flag On Inauguration Day 

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

8:46 AM – Saturday, January 18, 2025

Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry has announced that he will be flying a Make America Great Again (MAGA) flag at his mansion as on President-elect Donald Trump’s Inauguration day.

On Friday, Landry (R-La.) made the announcement on social media.

“BREAKING: Governor Landry to fly Make America Great Again flag at Louisiana Governor’s Mansion on Jan. 20 in honor of the Inauguration of President Donald J. Trump,” the governor wrote.

In his post, Landry also invites others to join him in flying their MAGA flags on Monday.

The announcement comes after Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) announced that the American flags will be flown at full-staff at the United States Capitol, despite an order from President Joe Biden to lower the flags to half-staff in remembrance of former President Jimmy Carter.

“On January 20th, the flags at the Capitol will fly at full-staff to celebrate our country coming together behind the inauguration of our 47th President, Donald Trump,” Johnson wrote in a X post.

“The flags will be lowered back to half-staff the following day to continue honoring President Jimmy Carter,” he said.

