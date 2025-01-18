Iranian Judiciary: 2 Supreme Court Judges Fatally Shot Before Suspect Turns Gun On Himself

(Photo by Morteza Nikoubazl/NurPhoto via Getty Images)



OAN Staff Abril Elfi

9:30 AM – Saturday, January 18, 2025

Two Iranian supreme court judges have died after a gunman opened fire before turning the gun on himself.

On Saturday, Iran’s judiciary stated that two judges handling espionage and terrorism cases had been fatally shot at the Supreme Court in Tehran.

The judiciary identified the judges who were killed as mid-ranking Shi’ite Muslim clerics Mohammad Moghiseh and Ali Razini.

The judiciary stated that the attacker killed himself after the fatal shooting and that a bodyguard of one of the judges was wounded.

Even though the motive for the assassination is still unclear, judiciary spokesperson Asghar Jahangir told state television that the two judges had long been involved in “national security cases, including espionage and terrorism”.

“In the past year, the judiciary has undertaken extensive efforts to identify spies and terrorist groups, a move that has sparked anger and resentment among the enemies,” he said.

