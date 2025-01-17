Biden Commutes Sentences Of Nearly 2,500 Non-Violent Drug Offenders 

U.S. President Joe Biden listens as Vice President Kamala Harris introduces him during an event about his administration’s approach to artificial intelligence in the East Room of the White House on October 30, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

5:25 PM – Friday, January 17, 2025

President Joe Biden has issued individual pardons and commutations to nearly 2,500 nonviolent drug offenders.

On Friday, Biden announced that he was commuting the sentences of 2,490 people convicted of nonviolent drug offenses. Adding that they are “serving disproportionately long sentences compared to the sentences they would receive today under current law, policy, and practice.”

“Today’s clemency action provides relief for individuals who received lengthy sentences based on discredited distinctions between crack and powder cocaine, as well as outdated sentencing enhancements for drug crimes,” Biden wrote.

The White House released the names of the 2,490 individuals receiving commuted sentences. Biden also revealed that additional commutations could be ordered, promising to use the time before President-elect Donald Trump is inaugurated on Monday to “continue to review additional commutations and pardons.”

The announcement comes after his commutations last month regarding the sentences of roughly 1,500 people who were released from prison and placed on home confinement during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the pardoning of 39 Americans convicted of nonviolent crimes.

Biden also commuted the sentences of 37 of the 40 people on death row, opting to change their punishment to life in prison. However, Trump has vowed to roll back Biden’s death row commutations when he takes office.

Biden has also faced criticism for pardoning his son Hunter, who pleaded guilty to tax violations and was convicted on firearms-related charges.

Presidents usually order a round of pardons toward the end of their time in office.

