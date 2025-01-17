VietJet’s $64B U.S. Investment Spotlighted at Mar-a-Lago Summit

OAN’s Alicia Summers
5:10 PM – Friday, January 17, 2025
Anticipation is building for a potential Trump administration, with both local and international business communities hopeful it will boost the US and global economy. Silicon Valley entrepreneur and advocate for U.S.-Vietnamese relations, Allison Huynh, recently co-organized the “Friends of the Indo-Pacific Summit” at Mar-a-Lago. Huynh, also a spokeswoman for Vietnamese airline VietJet, joins Alicia Summers to highlight the airline’s $64 billion U.S. investment, a significant economic and geopolitical move. During the summit, Huynh spoke with President-elect Trump about the initiative’s potential impact.