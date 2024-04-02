Lizzo Clarifies She Is Not Quitting Music Industry, ‘I Quit Giving Negative Energy Attention’

BET Awards 2022 – Red Carpet LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 26: Lizzo attends the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

5:41 PM – Tuesday, April 2, 2024

Lizzo has released a new statement clarifying that she is not quitting music, but rather, she is quitting “giving negative energy attention.”

Advertisement

Many fans of the singer and rapper were confused and had mistakenly assumed that she meant she was quitting the music industry altogether.

However, on Tuesday, the singer released a video where she clarified what she meant in her “I quit” statement released last week.

“When I say I quit, I mean I quit giving any negative energy attention,” the four-time Grammy award winner said. “What I’m not gonna quit is the joy of my life, which is making music, which is connecting to people.”

“I know I’m not alone. In no way, shape or form am I the only person who is experiencing the negative voices that seem to be louder than the positive,” she continued. “If I can just give one person the inspiration or motivation to stand up for themselves and say they quit letting negative people win, negative comments win. then I’ve done even more than I could have hoped for … I’m going to keep moving forward, I’m gonna keep being me.”

The announcement came after a post she made on March 29th where she had said she was tired of “being dragged by everyone in [her] life and on the internet.”

“All I want is to make music and make people happy and help the world be a little better than how I found it. But I’m starting to feel like the world doesn’t want me in it,” the post read. “My character being picked apart by people who don’t know me and disrespecting my name. I didn’t sign up for this shit. I quit.”

Lizzo, whose real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson, has been in hot water recently after being sued by several backup dancers over sexual harassment allegations. She is also being sued for “creating a toxic work environment.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!