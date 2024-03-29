Lizzo Quits Music Industry After Biden Fundraiser

Lizzo performs onstage at Madison Square Garden on October 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

OAN’s Sophia Flores

6:44 PM – Friday, March 29, 2024

American singer Lizzo has stated that she is “quitting” what is believed to be the music industry.

The “About Damn Time” singer released a statement to her Instagram on Friday evening, leading the public to believe that she is leaving the music industry.

“I’m getting tired of putting up with being dragged by everyone in my life and on the internet,” she began her emotional statement. “All I want is to make music and make people happy and help the world be a little better than how I found it. But I’m starting to feel like the world doesn’t want me in it.” “I’m constantly up against lies being told about me for clout & views … being the butt of the joke every single time because of how I look… my character being picked apart by people who don’t know me and disrespecting my name,” she continued. “I didn’t sign up for this s**t,” Lizzo concluded. “I QUIT.”

Lizzo, whose real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson, has been in hot water recently as she is being sued by several of her backup dancers over sexual harassment allegations. She is also being sued for creating a toxic work environment.

On Thursday, she performed at Radio City Music Hall in New York as part of a fundraiser for Joe Biden. In addition to Biden, former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton were in attendance.

An attorney for one of Lizzo’s former backup dancers slammed her performance at Biden’s fundraiser.

“It’s shameful that Lizzo would be chosen to headline an event like this amid such egregious allegations,” attorney Ron Zambrano said.

Zambrano added that he can’t imagine why anyone would want Lizzo to represent them, especially since the Democrat Party hoped this fundraiser would energize the Biden campaign.

