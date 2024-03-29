Soros Funding Group Associated with Hamas

George Soros attends the official opening of the European Roma Institute for Arts and Culture (ERIAC) at the German Foreign Ministry on June 8, 2017 in Berlin, Germany. T (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

OAN’s Sophia Flores

5:48 PM – Friday, March 29, 2024

Billionaire George Soros has donated at least $1 million this past decade to a group with strong ties to the terrorist organization, Hamas.

Advertisement

According to the Washington Examiner, the Democrat megadonor has been funding the Al Mezan Center for Human Rights since 2012.

Jonathan Kaplan, the spokesperson for Soros’ Open Society Foundations (OSF), provided a statement to the Examiner reaffirming the organization’s ongoing support for Al Mezan.

The Foundation “is proud to be among the many international funders of Al Mezan, alongside the European Union and governments including Sweden and the Netherlands,” Kaplan stated.

With the help of OSF, Al Mezan has evolved into a well-financed initiative aiming to exert pressure on the United Nations to support the International Criminal Court in indicting Israeli officials over alleged “war crimes and crimes against humanity.”

Soros’ grant to the group, which is led by Palestinian politician Kamal El-Sharafi, is meant to be used “to monitor and document violations against Palestinians and pursue accountability for abuses,” as well as to track “human rights and international humanitarian law violations in the Gaza Strip.”

Sharafi has connections with many prominent Palestinian figures, including with Jamil Mazhar. Mazhar was recently announced as the new Head Deputy Secretary General of the group Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP).

Following the attack on Israel on October 7th, Al Mezan along with Al-Haq, released a statement blaming the Jewish State for having the nerve to retaliate against Hamas. Al-Haq is an Israeli-designated terrorist organization that is also funded by Soros.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!