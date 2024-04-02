WH: Israel Has Not Violated Humanitarian Law In Gaza

White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby takes questions during the daily news briefing at the White House on April 2, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)

OAN’s Zach Petersen

5:36 PM – Tuesday, April 2, 2024

The White House is adamant that Israel has in no way violated international law.

On Tuesday, reporters pressed Security Council spokesman John Kirby on an Israeli airstrike that unintentionally killed seven aid workers in Gaza on Monday.

A reporter from The Hill asked why the United States has not put conditions on the transfer of arms to Israel after the incident.

Kirby shot down the question, saying the State Department has a process. He also stated that there is no evidence it was at all intentional.

“Your question presumes, at this very early hour, that it was a deliberate strike, that they knew exactly what they were hitting, that they were hitting aid workers and did it on purpose,” Kirby told the reporter. “There’s no evidence of that.” “I will also remind you, sir, that we continue to look at incidents as they occur. The State Department has a process in place, and to date, as you and I are speaking today, they have not found any incidents where the Israelis have violated international humanitarian law,” Kirby added.

Kirby says the State Department has not found any evidence that Israel has violated any human rights since October 7th.

