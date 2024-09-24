Legislation Boosting Security For U.S. Presidential Nominees Passes In Senate

Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) speaks to reporters. (Photo by Tierney L. Cross/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

5:14 PM – Tuesday, September 24, 2024

The Senate approved legislation strengthening U.S. Secret Service protections for prominent presidential party nominees just weeks after former President Donald Trump was the target of a second murder attempt.

“This bill will now go to President [Joe] Biden’s desk, and I hope he acts quickly to sign it into law,” stated Senator Rick Scott (R-Fla.). “Over the course of just 65 days, two deranged individuals have tried to kill President Donald Trump, and one was able to shoot him in the head,” Scott wrote during the bill’s introduction.

Days after the bill passed the House unanimously, the measure will now be sent to President Joe Biden for his signature. The boosted security will not only apply to Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, the 2024 Democrat nominee, but will also benefit any future nominees of “major” political parties as well.

“I don’t think it does anything meaningful to change how the Secret Service does its job,” stated Senator Chris Murphy (D-Conn.).

Murphy called for a “more holistic” conversation about security protocols for U.S. political figures. While he did not ultimately oppose the bill’s passage, he still urged Republicans to accept the provision of more funding for the U.S. Secret Service through the “government funding patch.”

The bill would mandate regular reports from the Secret Service to leaders of the Senate and House on the state of candidates’ protection.

In the event of a presidential election year, the agency would be required by the regular reporting to submit a report on the nominee’s protection every fifteen days.

These reports would cover threat levels, security protocols, expenses, staffing levels, and unfulfilled needs.

