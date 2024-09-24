Idaho: Man Charged After Threatening To Kill Trump 

(Photo via: US District Court)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

4:45 PM – Tuesday, September 24, 2024

An Idaho man has been charged after threatening to kill Donald Trump in nearly a dozen phone calls to Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s estate.

According to reports, 64-year-old Warren Jones Crazybull is accused of making at least nine menacing calls to Trump’s resort in Palm Beach on July 31st.

“Find Trump … I am coming down to Bedminster tomorrow. I am going to take him down personally and kill him,” Crazybull is alleged to have said in one call, referring to Trump’s property in New Jersey.

The court filing stated that Mar-a-Lago security personnel had informed the U.S. Secret Service that eight follow-up calls conveying threats against Trump were received from the same phone number.

On August 1st, Crazybull was taken into custody by the feds.

He also allegedly made similar “concerning” threats on Facebook while using one of his many fake aliases.

“I start driving to the home of this multi person rapist PIG TRUMP to take him down single combat,” one post from July 31st purportedly read.

“I’m coming for you Trump,” another stated.

His social media posts also referenced Jeffrey Epstein, JFK, and the “machinations of a shadow government.”

His arrest came weeks before 58-year-old Ryan Routh camped out for 12 hours in order to assassinate the former president at Trump International Golf Club In West Palm Beach.

Crazybull was indicted on August 20th in federal court in Idaho, where he pleaded not guilty to one count of making threats against a former president.

His trial is set for October 28th.

