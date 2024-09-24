Sources: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Moved Into Same Federal Detention Center As Sam Bankman-Fried

(L) Sean “Diddy” Combs attends the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation Annual Legislative Conference National Town Hall on September 21, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Congressional Black Caucus Foundation) / (R) Former FTX chief Sam Bankman-Fried leaves the Federal Courthouse. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

4:36 AM – Tuesday, September 24, 2024

Sean “Diddy” Combs, who was arrested last week on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering, is being detained in the same federal detention center as disgraced former crypto exec Sam Bankman-Fried, according to three sources familiar with the case who spoke with NBC New York.

Both Combs and Bankman-Fried are being imprisoned at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center.

According to the reports, there are currently 18–20 high-profile prisoners housed in a barrack-style area within the unit. These convicts range from big-time criminals to cooperators—individuals who may require special protection.

Sources told NBC New York that while the section is distinct from the broader population unit, it is a shared or common living space.

The music mogul entered a not guilty plea during his arraignment and has consistently denied any wrongdoing. Since being taken into custody by federal investigators on September 16th at his Manhattan hotel, he has stayed in New York City.

“To his credit, Mr. Combs has been nothing but cooperative with this investigation, and he voluntarily relocated to New York last week in anticipation of these charges. Please reserve your judgment until you have all the facts,” read a statement from his attorney, Marc Agnifilo. “These are the acts of an innocent man with nothing to hide, and he looks forward to clearing his name in court.”

Additionally, a spokeswoman for the Federal Bureau of Prisons commented on the news.

“For privacy, safety, and security reasons, the Federal Bureau of Prisons (FBOP) does not provide information about conditions of confinement, including housing assignments or internal security practices for any particular incarcerated individual.”

In November 2023, Bankman-Fried, 32, was found guilty of fraud. A judge sentenced him to 25 years in jail in March 2024.

Bankman-Fried and other high-ranking personnel were charged by U.S. authorities with embezzling money from FTX’s user accounts to make dubious investments, illegally donate millions of dollars to Democrat political causes, pay Chinese officials, and purchase opulent Caribbean real estate.

