Arizona: Gunshots Fired At Kamala Harris Campaign Office, No Injuries Reported

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

5:42 PM – Tuesday, September 24, 2024

Vice President Kamala Harris’s campaign office in Arizona reportedly suffered gunfire damage overnight.

On Monday night, an office that is being rented out by the 2024 Harris campaign, in addition to other Democrat congressional candidates, was damaged by sudden gunfire.

Arizona’s Tempe Police Department has announced that they are currently investigating the incident. Law enforcement also labeled the incident as a property crime, since no one was inside the office at the time of the shooting.

“We are grateful to Tempe Police for coming quickly to the scene and are fortunate no one was present or injured,” said Sean McEnerney, the Arizona Democrat Party coordinated campaign manager, in a statement to AP News.

In late August, the Harris presidential campaign held an event in Tempe, Arizona, with “gun control advocate” Representative Maxwell Frost (D-Fla.). However, the vice president herself did not attend the event. She last made a pit stop in Tempe in early August.

Throughout her campaign, Harris has called for the banning of assault weapons and for states to institute red flag laws. She has also previously condemned current U.S. gun laws in general while demanding more stringent protocols.

“We’ve got to end the epidemic of gun violence in our country once and for all,” she told supporters at her New Hampshire rally earlier this month after the Georgia school shooting.

Tempe police claimed that this is the second incident of criminal damage to that same political office. On September 16th, the front windows of the office were shot with “what appeared to be a BB or pellet gun.”

The incident comes just days before Harris is set to visit Arizona once again. Harris will campaign in the battleground state on September 27th, according to an employee working for her 2024 campaign.

