Las Vegas Mirage Hotel, Casino To Shut Down After 34 Years 

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

6:03 PM – Thursday, May 16, 2024

Later this summer, The Mirage will dim its lights for the very last time, marking the loss of another legendary hotel on the Las Vegas Strip.

Hard Rock International (HRI), which purchased The Mirage in 2022, declared that on July 17th it will formally close down the hotel and casino. The last day of hotel occupancy will be July 14th, according to the company’s website.

When it first opened in 1989, the complex served to usher in a transformational period in “Sin City,” paving the way for future mega resorts and entertainment.

Within four years of the Mirage’s opening, Excalibur, Luxor, and the MGM Grand all followed suit.

This shutdown will reportedly allow HRI to begin building and transforming the space into the “Guitar Hotel Las Vegas and Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.”

“The property will be reimagined and developed into a new integrated resort featuring a nearly 700-foot guitar-shaped hotel prominently in the center of the famous Las Vegas Strip,” the company announced in regards to its new musical instrument-inspired establishment that is supposed to open sometime in 2027.

“We’d like to thank the Las Vegas community and team members for warmly welcoming Hard Rock after enjoying 34 years at The Mirage,” said Jim Allen, chairman of HRI, in a statement on Wednesday.

After The Tropicana Las Vegas closed in April, just short of its 67th anniversary, this is the second hotel and casino to close on the Strip.

