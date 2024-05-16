Trump: VP Pick ‘Very Likely’ To Be Announced At RNC Convention In July

Republican presidential candidate former U.S. President Donald Trump arrives for his campaign rally in Wildwood Beach on May 11, 2024 in Wildwood, New Jersey. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

OAN’s Jacob Miller

6:13 PM – Thursday, May 16, 2024

45th President Donald J. Trump has teased when he’ll announce a running mate.

During an interview on Thursday, Trump said there’s a “good chance” he’ll announce his vice-presidential pick during the Republican National Convention (RNC) in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

There is a lot of speculation over who will be his vice president pick. Pundits have said that North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum (R-N.D.) Senator Tim Scott (R-S.C.) and Representative Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) are on the shortlist.

Whoever he chooses, the 45th president says his administration will have a lot to do.

In the meantime, Joe Biden’s Vice President, Kamala Harris, has agreed to debate Trump’s running mate on July 23rd or on August 13th.

The RNC convention in Wisconsin is expected to be held on July 15th through July 18th.

