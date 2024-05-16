Governor Abbott Pardons Daniel Perry, Former Army Sgt. Convicted For Shooting BLM Protester In 2020

(L) Texas Governor Greg Abbott. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images) / (R) FILE – This booking photo provided by the Austin, Texas, Police Department shows U.S. Army Sgt. Daniel Perry. Perry was convicted of murder for fatally shooting an armed protester in 2020 during nationwide protests against police violence and racial injustice, a Texas jury ruled Friday, April 7, 2023. (Austin Police Department via AP, File)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

4:26 PM – Thursday, May 16, 2024

The governor of Texas, Greg Abbott, fully pardoned former U.S. Army Sgt. Daniel Perry on Thursday.

Perry was found guilty of murder in 2020 after fatally shooting an armed protester during the violent national protests against racial inequality and police brutality.

Abbott (R-Texas) made the announcement of the pardon shortly after the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles revealed that it had unanimously recommended Perry’s pardon and the restoration of his weapons privileges.

“Texas has one of the strongest ‘Stand Your Ground’ laws of self-defense that cannot be nullified by a jury or a progressive district attorney. I thank the Board for its thorough investigation, and I approve their pardon recommendation,” Abbott said.

Since his conviction in 2023, Perry has been incarcerated in jail with a 25-year sentence.

In July 2020, Perry was employed by the popular ride-sharing company Uber at the time, and he drove towards a large protest that was in Austin’s downtown area. After being confronted by a man named Garrett Foster, 28, who initially motioned for Perry to roll down his windows before pointing an AK-47 directly at him, more rioters began kicking and beating down on Perry’s car.

Perry then fatally shot Foster “out of self-defense” and because he was fearful, his attorneys argued.

A portion of the mayhem was captured on a Facebook live video. The audio captured gunshots and a car honking after the confrontation, even though it was not visible at the time. After the crowd broke out screaming, cops were observed assisting a wounded person.

Doug O’Connell, a lawyer for Perry, said in a statement that his client was “thrilled” after hearing the news.

“I spoke with Daniel this afternoon. He is thrilled and elated to be free. Daniel is also optimistic for his future,” O’Connell said in a statement. “He wishes that this tragic event never happened and wishes he never had to defend himself against Mr. Foster’s unlawful actions. At the same time, Daniel recognizes that the Foster family is grieving. We are anxious to see Daniel reunited with his family and loved ones.”

However, Foster’s former attorney, Quentin Brogdon, said that the slain BLM protester’s mother, Sheila Foster, was “in shock” to hear of Abbott’s pardon when he spoke with her on Thursday.

“To say that she is devastated is an understatement,” Brogdon told CNN.

