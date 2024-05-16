House Admin. CMTE Holds Hearing On Noncitizen Voting

“I Voted” stickers cover a table at a polling station during the North Carolina primary on Super Tuesday in Charlotte, North Carolina on March 3, 2020. (Photo by LOGAN CYRUS/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Chloe Hauxwell

4:11 PM – Thursday, May 16, 2024

The House Administration Committee has held a hearing to examine ways to prevent non-citizens from voting.

Thursday’s hearing was led by chairman Bryan Steil (R-Wis.). He introduced legislation which would ensure that only United States citizens can cast ballots in federal elections.

This comes after he targeted the D.C. Board of Elections for allowing, and even training, non-citizens to vote in local elections.

Democrats have accused Republicans of orchestrating an attempt to overturn election results while Steil argued that Americans deserve to have confidence in our elections.

Steil pointed out that the lack of voter ID laws also lends to potential security issues.

He went on to say the Republicans on the committee are committed to ending non-citizen voting.

