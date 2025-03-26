L.A. Dodgers MLB Team Accepts Invitation To Celebrate 2024 World Series Win At WH: ‘It Is A Great Honor’  

The Los Angeles Dodgers pose on the field after defeating the New York Yankees 7-6 in game 5 to win the 2024 World Series at Yankee Stadium on October 30, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

12:44 PM – Wednesday, March 26, 2025

The Los Angeles Dodgers baseball team announced that they have officially accepted an invite from President Donald Trump to visit the White House — celebrating their 2024 World Series victory.

On Tuesday, the Dodgers team posted on social media in regard to the invite.

They will reportedly visit the White House on April 8th.

The timing is convenient, as the team will already be in D.C. due to a scheduled game the day before, on the 7th.

“In keeping with long-standing baseball tradition, President Trump has invited the 2024 World Champion Los Angeles Dodgers to the White House when they play in Washington D.C. on April 7. The Dodgers look forward to visiting the White House and celebrating our title. In addition, members of the Dodgers will visit Capitol Hill on April 8,” the team posted on X.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told ESPN that it is a “great honor” to have been invited to the White House by Trump.

“It’s certainly a huge honor to get the invitation to the White House. It allows us to celebrate our 2024 championship. To my understanding, every World Series champion gets that honor, so it’s a great honor for all of us,” Roberts said.

In October 2024, the Dodgers earned the title after beating the New York Yankees in the 5th game of the series.

