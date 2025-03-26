VP Vance Will Travel To Greenland Alongside Wife Usha, Examining The Nation’s ‘Security’

U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) and his wife Usha Chilukuri Vance look on as he is nominated for the office of Vice President on the first day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 15, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

12:16 PM – Wednesday, March 26, 2025

U.S. Vice President JD Vance has announced that he will be traveling to Greenland on Friday alongside his wife, Second Lady Usha Vance — as President Donald Trump floats the possibility of annexing the country.

Advertisement

Vance noted that the reason for his visit is to “check out what’s going on with the security there, of Greenland.”

As reported previously on March 24th, the second lady was already expected to spend several days in Greenland without her husband, traveling to the capital city of Nuuk, while also attending multiple cultural events along the way.

“There was so much excitement around Usha’s visit to Greenland this Friday, that I decided that I didn’t want her to have all that fun by herself, and so I’m going to join her,” Vance stated in an X video released on Tuesday.

However, Vance’s visit has been denounced by some irate Greenland and Danish officials as a provocation of President Donald Trump’s intention to seize control of the island.

Greenland is a semi autonomous country, as Denmark controls the icy island’s foreign policy and defense. Despite this, independence movements on the island have grown increasingly popular.

Following the initial announcement, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen called their visit an “unacceptable pressure,” while vowing resistance. Jens-Frederik Nielsen, the front-runner to be Greenland’s next prime minister, also argued that the visit showed a “lack of respect for the Greenlandic people.”

The vice presidential couple’s trip will reportedly be limited to visiting the Pituffik Space Base in Greenland — where the U.S. Space Force’s 821 Space Base Group is stationed.

“We want to reinvigorate the security of the people of Greenland because we think it’s important to protecting the security of the entire world,” Vance continued. “A lot of other countries have threatened Greenland, have threatened to use its territories and its waterways to threaten the United States, to threaten Canada, and of course, to threaten the people of Greenland, so we’re going to check out how things are going there.”

“The strategic partnership between the United States and Greenland has long played a vital role in our national and economic security. During World War Two, the United States established over a dozen military bases in Greenland to defend the North Atlantic from Nazi incursion. During the Cold War, the United States committed additional resources to Greenland to defend against Soviet missile attacks,” a statement from the vice president’s office released on Tuesday read.

“In the decades since, neglect and inaction from Danish leaders and past U.S. administrations have presented our adversaries with the opportunity to advance their own priorities in Greenland and the Arctic,” the statement continued.

Nevertheless, other Danish lawmakers, including Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen, are apparently viewing the revised plan for Vance to visit the U.S. base as less contentious, despite criticism from some quarters. Denmark has “nothing against” Vance visiting the base, he said, adding that the visit would be “very positive.”

Rasmussen also stated that it was a “masterful spin in many ways, to make [the U.S.] look like they’re escalating when they’re actually deescalating.”

President Trump has indicated, as far back as 2019, that he desires the U.S. to buy Greenland, which represents a strategic location for the United States — due to its geographical location.

“I think Greenland will be worked out with us. I think we’re going to have it and I think the people want to be with us,” Trump stated in January.

“I don’t know really what claim Denmark has to it. But it would be a very unfriendly act if they didn’t allow that to happen because it’s for protection of the free world. It’s not for us, it’s for the free world,” Trump continued.

During a Monday cabinet meeting, President Trump denied the claim that the visit was confrontational in any way.

“This is friendliness, not provocation. We’re dealing with a lot of people from Greenland that would like to see something happen with respect to them being properly protected and properly taken care of. They’re calling us. We’re not calling them,” Trump stated on Monday.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!