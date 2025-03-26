Wis. Supreme Court Election Projected To Determine Trump’s Approval

OAN Staff Taylor Tinsley
1:53 PM – Wednesday, March 26, 2025
All eyes are on Wisconsin’s Supreme Court race, where GOP-backed candidate Brad Schimel will face off Democrat-backed candidate Susan Crawford, as it’s set to determine whether the court leans 4-3 conservative or liberal. The April 1st race also comes during political turmoil with the Trump Administration and federal judges across the U.S. attempting to block his policies. Wisconsin Democrats have taken a particular aim towards Elon Musk regarding the election, insinuating a vote for Schimel is essentially a vote for Musk to run the country. One America’s Taylor Tinsley has more.