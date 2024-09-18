Kentucky: Body Found Believed To Be Suspect On The Run Following I-75 Shooting

(L) Scene of the recent shooting in Laurel County in Kentucky. (R) Suspect Joseph A. Couch (Pictures via: FBI)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

6:28 PM – Wednesday, September 18, 2024

Kentucky State Police have announced that they believe the dead body recently found in the woods near the I-75 is that of shooting suspect Joseph A. Couch.

The update comes after a couple near Exit 49 discovered what appeared to be a body laying in the woods while they were live streaming for their YouTube channel “Hatfield McCoy Museum Adventures.”

“He’s deteriorated!” a man can be heard upon making the discovery on film.

Back on September 7th, the male suspect opened fire close to Interstate 75 in Laurel County, injuring five people and striking 12 vehicles.

According to an arrest warrant obtained by CBS News last week, the suspect had sent a text message less than 30 minutes before the shooting, in which he wrote that he planned to “kill a lot of people.”

A cause of death has not been released yet and an autopsy will be done soon.

The discovery of the body comes a day after Governor Andy Beshear (D-Ky.) and Kentucky law enforcement leaders announced that they were adjusting the deployment of some resources involved in the manhunt back into the community.

Law enforcement is planning to hold a press conference soon where they will announce even more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

