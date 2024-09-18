House Fails To Pass Six-Month Government Funding Bill

People walk along the east front plaza of the US Capitol as night falls on December 17, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

5:39 PM – Wednesday, September 18, 2024

The House of Representatives has failed to pass a stopgap government funding bill that would have kept funding at current levels until March 28th, 2025.

The bill also included a provision requiring proof of citizenship nationwide for U.S. voter registration.

The spending bill failed in a 220-202 vote. 206 Democrats and 14 Republicans opposed the measure, while 199 Republicans and three Democrats voted in favor of it.

Republican Representatives Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) voted present.

Congress has until September 30th to pass a spending bill in order to avoid a partial federal government shutdown.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

